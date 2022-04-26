Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in photos from their new movie

Finally the first photos of The Gray Man, the new spy thriller that will come exclusively to Netflix. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan are the stars of these imagesanticipating a strong rivalry for the action film.

In addition, also a look at the characters of Ana de Armas (No Time To Die) and Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), who complete an exciting cast. Likewise, more details were given of what can be seen in this long-awaited film.

The Gray Man is coming

This July 22, Netflix will premiere one of its most ambitious films. The streaming platform, which has gone through difficult weeks in recent times, will premiere a thriller that cost him $ 200 million dollarsone of his most expensive to date.

Is about The Gray Man, a new film that has Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling as protagonists. In this one, a CIA mercenary (Evans) reveals the dark secrets of the organization and his former colleague (Gosling) is hell-bent on ending his life.

Entertainment Weekly released the first promotional images of the film, where the characters of Chris Evan, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page can be seen. In addition, they confirm that it will be one of their most important films of the year.

It should be remembered that both Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling have been away from the cinema for some time. In fact, It’s been four years since Gosling released his last film, first-man, with director Damien Chazelle (La La Land), which failed to be a box office success.

For its part, Chris Evans premiered his latest film, Knives Out, in 2019, while in 2022 he starred Defending Jacob. 2022 will mark his long-awaited return to leading roles, including lead vocals in Lightyears, the long-awaited spin-off that Pixar will launch from ToyStory.