Rumer Willis went to a party in West Hollywood, Julia Fox walked in New York: celebrities in a click

Camila Cabello said she was present at a new Coachella day with a group of friends, with whom she enjoyed the music festival. For this, she opted for a chic hippie look: ripped jean shorts, a white top, green sneakers that she combined with the scarf she wore on her head and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Julia Fox was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of New York, where she returned after spending a few days in Paris. She wore an elegant light-colored dress, tied with threads on the sides. And she wore patent leather boots that she matched with her bag

romantic walk Valentina Zenere and her boyfriend Jordi Pujol were photographed while walking through the streets of Madrid. The Argentine actress -who was the revelation of the last season of Elite- also took the opportunity to do some shopping and toured the most exclusive stores

Jessica Alves attended an exclusive English fashion event in London and for this she opted for a total pink look: she wore a dress with a body and a neckline that she combined with a leather bag of the same color and printed stilettos

Night out. Rumer Willis attended an exclusive event at a private room in West Hollywood and dressed for the special occasion: she wore an orange dress with fringes, pink platform shoes and a black leather bag.

Sydney Sweeney had a work meeting in Los Angeles and set a trend with her look: she opted for a set of purple oversize pants and jacket, a black shirt that she combined with her pointed boots and a leather bag

Family trip. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed an outing with their daughter Lyla. They went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles and then took the little girl to the park. Both tried to keep a low profile: she with sunglasses and he with the use of the cap

A different walk. Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, went for a walk through the streets of their Los Angeles neighborhood and took the opportunity to get the dog out of him. Both tried to go unnoticed: they wore sunglasses and hats

Bella Hadid had a work meeting in New York, and for this she brought her laptop, which she carried in one of her hands, while in the other she carried a bag with purchases that she had made in a local. She wore a casual look: jeans and a yellow jacket

Ed Sheeran showed goodwill to fans who found him when he was leaving for lunch at a London restaurant. The musician wore a batik sweater, a sheepskin jean jacket, black pants and a backpack (Photos: The Grosby Group)

