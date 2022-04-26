Rosalía shows us how expansive her music can be

Girl, what do you say?

mommythe most recent album of Rosalia, begins with this seemingly simple question, but it has more substance than it seems. After all, no one, least of all her, could have anticipated that The bad want (2018), an album sung in Spanish that she composed and produced independently as part of her thesis project, would catapult her to world fame.

The unusual mix of flamenco with urban sounds that flows throughout the material fascinated listeners and fit into what some called “the second Latin explosion”, after a first batch of artists such as Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and Enrique Iglesias who, in the late 90s, broke into Anglo-Saxon pop with hits sung in English.

The difference now is that Rosalia and other musicians, such as Bad Bunny, JBalvin or Luis Fonsi, sing in Spanish, refusing to submit to the conditions of a specific market in order to achieve success. The album was followed by a series of singles —some with flamenco arrangements and others not— that he composed together with eminences of reggaeton and urban music, if not with high-voltage figures such as Travis Scott, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish. And meanwhile, Rosalia became a phenomenon pop in spanish and a pioneer in making and releasing tracks for global dance floors.

Rosalía and how to always improve

This simple question therefore hides other more complicated ones. What do you do when you reach the top of pop and the whole world wants to dance to the tune you tell them to? How to overcome an album that has changed your life forever? Do you repeat the formula or try to go further and do something completely new? doRosaliaWhat do you say?

“When I was working on this project, the question I was asking myself was how to make a snapshot of this moment,” he explains to me at Electric Lady Studios in New York, where he assembled almost every piece of mommy. The terrace doors are open and the sun streams into the interior. “How do I make a self-portrait?” she wonders. “How do I translate my experience, here and now, into music?” The interpreter wears a halter neck Coperni dress with slits on both sides and a checkered print decorated with 90s iconography (ying and yang, a sun with wavy rays, Beavis and Butt-Head…), and voluminous platform boots. We sit on a red couch, and when she puts on one of her songs, she closes her eyes—made up in bright green eyeshadow—and gets carried away. She beats the rhythm with her feet and the melodies by moving her head to the sides of her. If she wasn’t a superstar, she’d think we were a couple of teenagers listening to records.

“I still dedicate almost all my time to music,” he tells me. “I haven’t changed the basics. What has changed is the context. The bad will opened the doors of the world to him. She became a fixture on the global fashion circuit, sitting in Front Rows between Virgil Abloh and Drake one day, and performing at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collection presentation the next.