Rosalía and Dwayne Johnson have the same taste in cars

When Rosalía was born, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) had spent many hours flying in the film industry. In addition, while the Spanish develops in the world of music, the professional wrestling champion is dedicated to acting and business. However, both have something that unites them and it is their passion for big cars. Both artists agree that they own a Ford F-150 Raptor truck, customized to their liking.

The Ford F-150 Raptor truck has a 3.5 V6 EcoBoost engine that offers 450 horsepower and is associated with a 10-speed automatic transmission.. It has Fox Racing brand shock absorbers, to this is added a five-link multilink system and rear springs to give more smoothness and firmness at high speeds. Also the car offers a lot of comfort in its internal design with large consoles and comfortable seats. The finishes are of excellent quality and of great resistance for difficult work. This does not leave aside the comfort of electric chairs with memory, ventilation and heating, as well as the electric adjustment steering wheel. The van is valued at about $180,000.



Rosalia and her F-150

For Dwayne Johnson, car collector, the Ford F-150 is one of his favorite vehicles, he has even given away two. Last year, in the framework of Thanksgiving Day, the actor decided to meet with some fans for a screening of his new movie “Red notice”, in Los Angeles. The actor gathered information from all the fans who attended the function, among which he chose Óscar Rodríguez, a Navy veteran who takes care of his mother, to give him a car. At first he wanted to give her a Porsche, but the Italian brand did not support him, so he decided to give her his own Ford Raptor. “I’m going to do something better. I’m going to give him my own custom truck. My baby ”, commented ‘La Roca’ on his Instagram account where he documented the delivery of the gift. Also last year the protagonist of ‘Fast and Furious’, decided to also give a Ford Raptor to his risk double, as a thank you for so many years of working together.

The protagonist of ‘Jumanji’ is a lover of high-end cars and has about 20 different vehicles, including a Porsche, Panamera Mansory, Ferrari LaFerrari, Plymouth Prowler, Pagani Huayra, McLaren 650S, Mclaren P1, and a Range Rover , among others, however, the Ford Raptor is one of his favorites.



Dwayne Johnson and his F-150

But Rosalìa is not far behind and although she does not have a wide collection of cars like Dwayne Johnson, she also indulges his whims on wheels and coincides with some of the actor’s tastes. That’s why last year he bought a completely customized Ford F-150 Raptor, it’s black on the outside and the upholstery is all pink.. The pastel color shines on all the seats, the steering wheel and other parts of the interior. As if that were not enough, on the headrests and inside the doors he has ordered an inscription: “La Rosalía”.