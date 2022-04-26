Roblox is exploiting players with false advertising, organization says

Roblox It is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and lucrative platforms on the market. Certainly, many companies use this virtual space to promote their products. While this isn’t bad per se, one organization has lashed out at the way advertising is presented to users.

Last week, Truth in Advertising, a US non-profit organization that defends consumers from misleading advertising, filed a formal complaint with the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Roblox Corp. does not follow advertising laws in the videogame.

Organization lashes out at Roblox

As the portal highlights polygonal, the platform allows users to create their games. The vast majority of these experiences are the work of the community, but more and more companies such as Hasbro, Netflix, Nike or Mattel are developing their own titles in the application to promote their products.

The problem, according to Truth in Advertising, is that it is difficult to distinguish which video games were the work of companies. For example, there is an official experience of stranger things, but there are also others that were the product of the hard work of the community. Apparently, there is no indicator that clearly indicates which product is made by Netflix.

The nonprofit organization also points out that the platform does not make it clear when a person is involved with a brand. The complaint report gives the example of the Nike ambassador, who participates in the company’s games and buys its thematic items while talking to other users, but at no time does it indicate that, in effect, he has any “material” relationship with the company. mark inside Roblox.

“Even in the metaverse, companies are legally responsible for ensuring that consumers, regardless of their age, know that what they are viewing or interacting with is approved. And despite the transitory nature of the influential avatars who participate as patrons who walk and talk within Robloxno brand (including Roblox Corp.) can ignore its legal obligation to disclose these sponsorships”, commented the organism.

Faced with the complaint, the company responsible for the platform issued a statement for the portal polygonal where he addresses the controversy. In his message, he expressed his commitment to ensuring that users and developers have a positive and safe experience. Also, he reiterated that they have strict guidelines for users to use advertising in their games.

