Robert Eggers says he would like to work with Nicolas Cage

With just three movies, director Robert Eggers has already garnered quite a following and the attention of the industry. Among those who have been surprised by his work is the actor Nicolas Cage, who recently said that he is a filmmaker with whom he would like to collaborate. Now, the director of The Man from the North – 87% explain that, if they found something correct, they would be willing to do so.

In interview with Insider, Robert Eggers says that although he doesn’t see himself directing a film set in the contemporary era, he believes that if he finds the right project he would be more than willing to collaborate with Nicolas Cage. This since she admitted that nothing about recent years is inspiring to her, as if the more distant past does.

These were the words he had about a possible collaboration with him:

There’s a lot of modernity in him and that would be an interesting challenge on him, to see in what period can I find a way to make Nicolas Cage completely believable.

As I’m sure you know, The Witch – 91%, his first feature film, is set in colonial North America, while El Faro – 96% are in the 19th century. His most recent film, the Viking epic the north man, also takes place a dozen centuries ago. In fact, his ability to recreate atmospheres and places is an element of his cinema that has stood out in critics of it.

A nice irony is that they both have future vampire-related projects. Cage just played Dracula in Renfield, a period film that will tell the events of the classic novel by Bram Stoker from the perspective of the count’s faithful assistant. Meanwhile, Eggers is still trying to get his Nosferatu remake off the ground – 97%, which would star Anya Taylor-Joy, in his third collaboration with this actress.

Although Cage has enjoyed an unfairly bad reputation for a few roles, he has many more titles to his credit. Recently, he has won over critics with Pig- 95% and Mandy – 92%. The first is a drama in which he tries to recover his stolen pig, a premiere that has not reached Latin America, and the second is an action and horror film in which he seeks to put an end to a gang of hippies who kidnap the wife of him.

This week, he will premiere a project that has also been very well received. This is The Weight of Talent – 95%, a comedy in which he plays a wacky version of himself who is hired by the CIA for a secret mission that involves attending the party of one of his wealthy fans. It remains to be seen if the collaboration between the two artists takes place.

