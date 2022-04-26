Rihanna had to cancel ‘baby shower’ over ASAP Rocky’s arrest

Rihanna has gone through different situations in her relationship with A$AP Rocky; she in the middle of her pregnancy found out about a possible infidelity.

Rihanna after revealing that he was in a state of pregnancy He has shown off his belly on social networks, he even took some sensual photos with which he fell in love with all his followers.

However, now the singer had to cancel the baby shower that I had scheduled for last weekend, because the her son’s father was arrested in the city of Los Angeles.

ASAP Rocky was arrested at the airport, when He was returning from Barbados with Rihanna. The rapper was apparently part of a shooting that occurred in November, the victim, who survived, assured that he had been ASAP Rocky who fired the shots.

“Early this morning, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Rakin Mayers (performer’s first name) for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at Los Angeles International Airport,” the LAPD said in a statement. institution.

Rihanna has endured different situations in her relationship with the rapper, even recently it was rumored that the singer decided to end the relationship after learning that the rapper I would have been unfaithful apparently with the designer of ‘Fenty’ shoes, Amina Muaddi.

Despite the arguments of some, who claimed that the forbidden romance had taken place a month after Rihanna completed the months of gestation; The designer spoke out against the gossip and clarified that there was no type of infidelity.

Finally, ASAP Rocky had to post bail half a million dollars to get out of jail.

Rihanna for his part, he has decided to take everything easy and not stress himself, since a very strong emotion can be harmful to his baby.

“He became my family” during the pandemic, the popular singer and businesswoman said in a recent interview with fashion magazine Vogue.