Rihanna and Beyoncé team up as investors in a French fashion brand

Rihanna Y Beyonce come together as investors of the French fashion firm, Destree. The divas have wanted to bet on this French clothing and accessories brand with the intention of strengthening their position.

Nevertheless, the two singers have not been the last to want to join the clothing firm Y Reese witherspoon, Jessica Alba Y Gisele Bundchen they have too. That women like those mentioned join this ambitious project does nothing but raise the expectations of the French clothing brand.

In fact, Geraldine Guyot, co-founder of the Paris-based brand, has been pronounced about the importance of these big names in the cultural industry being part of the project: “We weren’t just looking for money, because money is easy to find. What is difficult to find is people with different experiences.”

In addition to luxury investors, the company itself Beyonce is one of the clients of the brand, as well as the singer Selena Gomezamong other.

Rihanna is already a billionaire

In recent decades there have been several artists who have decided to make their way in the world of fashion and cosmetics, such as Jennifer Lopez Y Harry Stylesamong many others, but, in that race, Rihanna beats them all by far, thanks to the success of FENTY BEAUTYthe line of cosmetics and skin care, and Savage x Fentythe lingerie company he created in 2018. Both firms increased their profits exponentially.

The Barbadian Star has been able to see the business where others, perhaps, did not, launching a powerful message that was capable of reaching everyone. Rihanna advocates for diversity and inclusion as the pillars of FENTY BEAUTY, one of the most relevant brands in the cosmetics sector. Her lingerie line also follows the same trail, sexy underwear for any type of person.