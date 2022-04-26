Ricolino gets even with the critics of his Paleta Clown

With a bit of trouble, users have learned that “assembling” a Clown Palette is not as easy as they thought.

Ricolino is the favorite candy company of Mexicans, thanks to products such as Paleta Payaso, Panditas, Bubu Lubu and others.

Catching consumers’ eyes with creative products can help you reach a customer, even one who isn’t looking for them.

Users have reacted to the Ricolino Buildable Clown Palettewhich they think was created to mock their quality control.

Today, consumers around the world have access to endless brands that sell different products to satisfy their craving, especially when it comes to the sale of sweet items. According to the Statista study where it shows the net sales of the leading candy and confectionery companies in the world During 2021, Mars Wrigley Confectionery led with 10,000 million dollars, Ferrero Group ranked second with 13,566 million dollars, Mondelez International third with 11,467 million dollars, among other recognized brands.

Whether in gummies, chocolates, solid caramel, enchilada popsicles, ice creams, among endless other opportunities to explore, the Mexican consumers have shown that the consumption of sweets is essential in your life, resulting in your own favorite brands.

According to a survey carried out by the Brand Asset Valuator brand analysis laboratory, Ricolino, with products such as Bubu Lubu, Panditas, Chocoretas, Paleta Payaso and Kranky, is positioned as the favorite candy brand among Mexicans, managing to register a valuation of 91.27 percent in the market, where its marketing strategies have been of vital importance for its constant positioning of products.

Ricolino has endless products that have led the brand to success, but its iconic Payaso Paleta has managed to prevail for a long period of time in the Mexican market, where its chocolate-wrapped bonbon palette and gummies creating a happy face (sometimes a little disfigured), have achieved an effective positioning.

The brand brought to the market a “Buildable” Clown Palette, giving consumers all the necessary elements to be able to decorate it to their liking, causing some problems between some. On this occasion, a user has shown the networks how she “builds” her own palette, mentioning that possibly its appearance on the market is due to mockery of its quality control.

Other netizens seem to have received this well. marketing strategy by Ricolino and Paleta Payasosince they cannot avoid making comments such as “where did you buy it”, “you have to buy that”, “how cool”, “it is more expensive than already assembled, and what about my workforce?”, among other types of thoughts who received the brand’s product well.

If the brands have shown anything over the years, it is that the creativity in products is essential to effectively prevail in the mind of the consumerwhich sometimes may not be fully used by some companies.

Either with a creative product or packagingthese attract the attention of consumers from the naked eye, encouraging a purchase of an item that they may not have been looking for, as the Comex packaging demonstrated some time ago in one of its brushes, whose “mustache” caught the particular attention of consumers. netizens and wondered where they could find a similar one.

Likewise, these types of products have proven to remain active in the memory of consumers, as that collector demonstrated by making the networks nostalgic and showing endless creative “vintage” products, causing them to mention that this type of marketing should return. back to our dates.

The product creativity It can be one of the strongest opportunities to explore to attract the attention of consumers, managing to remain in their memory for a longer time.

