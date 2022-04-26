Prosegur launches a physical and emotional well-being program for its 150,000 employees – RRHH Press

Drafting. Prosegura multinational private security services company, has launched Pro360a comprehensive global wellness program aimed at the nearly 150,000 company workers located in 26 countries.

John Louis Martinglobal director of Human Resources at Prosegur, points out that “Employees are the essential axis of Prosegur, which is why we consider our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority”.





“Events such as those we are experiencing in recent years, especially the coronavirus pandemic, have shown, with even greater force if possible, the need to support the care of people from a 360-degree perspective and continued over time. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and this is just the beginning”Martin adds.

A global and comprehensive perspective of well-being

The Pro360 program focuses on four basic pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, Health Y emotional and social well-being. The objective is to motivate and encourage the participation of its employees and promote habits that favor a healthier and more balanced life:

In matters of physical well-beingvarious activities will take place. In the month of May, for example, the first edition of the Prosegur Digital Race will take place, which will be held simultaneously in the different countries in which the Company operates.

As a result of this initiative, the Pro360 Running Club will be launched, with a dynamic ranking for all employees who practice this sport. Likewise, the organization of local tournaments of different sports is planned, depending on each country and region.

In the field of nutritionemployees will be able to access monthly nutritional advice, and will have live events with a nutritionist in question-answer format.

A cooking contest will also be organized and a Pro360 recipe book will be created, which will include the dishes proposed by the winners.

In the section related to HealthProsegur will disseminate informative pills on different topics, such as postural hygiene, sleep, psychosocial aspects and road safety, among others, in addition to promoting challenges that encourage the incorporation of healthy habits in the daily life of its workers.

Lastly, in emotional and social well-beingdifferent proposals from the Prosegur Foundation will be announced, with which the company works closely, including cultural and volunteer activities.

In addition, global and local initiatives in relation to diversity and equality will be made visible, such as Empowered Women, with which female talent is promoted, and different actions focused on respect and care for the environment.