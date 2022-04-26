The U.S. dollar remains stable at the beginning of this Tuesday, April 26.

Currently, the markets they are attentive to the impact of the growth of confinements in China due to a new coronavirus outbreak, while the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) is preparing to announce a more aggressive adjustment in interest rates.

“Risk trades dominate global financial markets at the start of a new trading week, as renewed concern over China’s lockdown measures has investors nervous about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. world”said Kevin Beckham, an independent financial expert, according to information collected by investing.com.

*CHINA’S XI JINPING SETS GOAL OF BEATING US IN GDP GROWTH THIS YEAR DESPITE COVID LOCKDOWNS: SOURCES – WSJ *XI TELLS SENIOR OFFICIALS THAT OUTPACING US NEEDS TO SHOW SUPERIORITY OF CHINA’S ONE-PARTY SYSTEM: SOURCES – WSJ 🇨🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NHzutYSrpW — Investing.com (@Investingcom) April 26, 2022

Price of the dollar today, April 26: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America, this Tuesday, April 26According to the most recent report of investing.comfinancial website with high global impact.

Mexico : 20.2779 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 661.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 663.65 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5432 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.2755 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2974 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 659.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 656.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6430 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6430 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2864 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2864 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,6300 gold córdobas

Sale