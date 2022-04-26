Price of the dollar today, April 26: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

The U.S. dollar remains stable at the beginning of this Tuesday, April 26.

Currently, the markets they are attentive to the impact of the growth of confinements in China due to a new coronavirus outbreak, while the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) is preparing to announce a more aggressive adjustment in interest rates.

“Risk trades dominate global financial markets at the start of a new trading week, as renewed concern over China’s lockdown measures has investors nervous about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. world”said Kevin Beckham, an independent financial expert, according to information collected by investing.com.

Then, How much is the dollar in Mexico and part of Central America, this Tuesday, April 26According to the most recent report of investing.comfinancial website with high global impact.

  • Mexico: 20.2779 Mexican pesos (MXN)
  • Costa Rica: 661.74 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
  • Guatemala: 663.65 quetzals (GTQ)
  • Honduras: 24.5432 lempiras (HNL)
  • Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

  • Mexico: 20.2755 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.2974 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 659.83 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 656.08 Costa Rican Colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6430 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6430 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24.2864 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2864 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35,6300 gold córdobas

Sale

  • Mexico: 20.2789 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.3233 Mexican pesos
  • Costa Rica: 663.65 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 659.15 Costa Rican colon
  • Guatemala: 7.6750 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6750 quetzals
  • Honduras: 24,8000 lempiras | Yesterday: 24,800 lempiras
  • Nicaragua: 36,0000 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 36,000 gold cordobas

