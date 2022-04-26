Pregnant VIPs and expectant mothers: Italian and foreign

From Rihanna to Britney Spears, passing through Giovanna Battaglia Engelberg and Francesca Ferragni, expectant VIPs have decided to entrust the announcement of the happy event to social networks, with photos of the baby bump (or tummy) on display. And in the past? Let’s review the most famous moments of VIP maternity.

The most iconic image: Demi Moore

Before the Internet, celebs often relied on the hottest magazines to announce their VIP pregnancy. Leading the way is Demi Moore who, in 1991, posed naked for the cover of Vanity Fair America in front of Annie Leibovitz’s lens. She the actress she claims she did it to help women love themselves while transforming their bodies. The image becomes iconic and is repeatedly emulated by other pregnant VIP mothers. Cindy Crawford and Serena Williams, Claudia Schiffer, Jessica Simpsons and Emily Ratajkowski are just some of the celebs who have “revisited” Moore’s pose.

Vip expectant mothers

Sarah Jessica Parker

Our Carrie, in full Sex and the City period, surprised everyone in 2002, when she presented herself to the premiere of the fifth season with an empire cut dress by Narciso Rodriguez which highlighted the baby bump.

Britney Spears

She recently announced her third pregnancy with an Instagram post. But in 2006, when she was expecting her second child, she preferred to pose for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar: sexy and with black hair!

Angelina Jolie

How to forget Angelina Jolie in Max Azria Atelier, on the red carpet of Kung Fu Panda in Cannes in 2008 accompanied by her then partner, Brad Pitt? Two months later, the twins Knox and Vivienne would be born. The empire dress with an unusual olive green hue caused a sensation.

Beyoncé

The pop star revealed her pregnancy in 2011 at the MTV Video Awards with a simple but effective gesture: at the end of her performance she unbuttoned her blazer to reveal her belly. Her second (and double) pregnancy instead with an Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian

It is also during a concert that Kanye West announces the birth of her first child with Kim Kardashian. The socialite then chose to show her belly during the most anticipated social event: the 2013 Met Gala. Wrapped in a Riccardo Tisci dress for Givenchy, statement and look have gone down in history.

Irina Shayk

Six months pregnant, the super top walked on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. Two looks: a red lingerie set and a long trench coat. But it’s only after the show that Shayk revealed she was pregnant.

Gigi Hadid

She unveiled her pregnancy at The Tonight Show but her first belly pictures appeared on her Instagram account in 2020, shortly before the birth of her daughter.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is an exception: the iconic supermodel has never declared pregnancy. But then, in 2021, at the past 50 years, he surprised everyone by announcing the birth of his daughter with an Instagram post.

Vip pregnant now

Rihanna

Last January Rihanna showed her baby bump through the streets of New York while walking with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky. Since that time, she has never stopped proudly showing off her new forms of her with sexy and super tight garments.

Francesca Ferragni

Another blue bow in the Ferragni house. This time it’s up to Francesca, Chiara’s sister, who is expecting her first baby. On her Instagram account (which boasts 1.3 million followers) the whole pregnancy is documented step by step.

Adriana Lima

The super top is expecting her third child and has just participated in the Alexander Wang fashion show in Los Angelesexhibiting a beautiful belly in the seventh month.

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert

The most recent announcement is that of Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. Through Instagram, the talented creative director and stylist posted a photo of the sea at sunset with her stomach on display. For her it is the second child.

