POCO F4 GT, discover this gaming beast with a launch discount

Get the new POCO F4 GT and the first POCO Watch with a special introductory price on AliExpress.

A few hours from Official launch of POCO’s gaming beastmany are already wanting to know it in full and buy it to try a gaming experience of another level. The new POCO F4 GTis a highly anticipated mobile for all its additions, especially for its cooling systems that prevent the processor from overheating and provide gamers with a seamless experience.

East LITTLE F4 GT introduces great changes especially in its interior with respect to the latest copies presented by the brand, putting the focus, above all, on prevent overheating of the processorthis thanks to its Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, which is made up of a multilayer structure and a dual vapor chamber What can we find inside? This beast has everything you need to take on any gaming challenge and will be on sale April 26 starting at 8:00 PM. on AliExpress with a special introductory price.

In addition, the new POCO Watchthe brand’s first smartwatch, features 1.6-inch AMOLED screen in rectangular format, it is completely tactile and allows monitoring more than 100 different sports activities.

Buy the new POCO F4 GT: everything you need to face any gaming challenge

Of course, the price of the new POCO F4 GT remains an enigma, but what we are sure of is that you should be very attentive to the discounts and coupons that you can find in AliExpress to buy your new mobile gaming at the best price. Other things that are evident are its unique characteristics, since this beast promises to be one of the benchmarks among mobile gamers and a powerful high-end specimen.

The POCO F4 GT incorporates a processor Latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1a Full HD + screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charge and an excellent photographic section. Although the best part, as we mentioned at the beginning, is found in its advanced LiquidCool 3.0 cooling system, this one focuses on keeping your mobile cool, even in the most intense gaming sessions. Without a doubt, this is an excellent option for those who want enjoy a gaming experience at the highest level.

