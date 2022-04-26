playing Glinda in the movie ‘Wicked’

Who doesn’t like to enjoy a fall night with a good musical and fresh popcorn? And if we add to the plot the face and talent of Ariana Grande, success is more than assured! Just a few hours ago the twentysomething received one of the more special news of his film career. A decade after that message he released on his Twitter account confessing what would be the “dream paper” that one day he would like to interpret, his wish has finally come true.

This very endearing photograph in which we can see the artist excited in the living room of her house, has a beautiful story behind it. At that precise moment she had just met via on-line what would play one of his favorite characters, Glinda on the musical adaptation from wicked that came to light for the first time in 2004 and that will return to the billboard soon. This project was a hit on broadwayand now, under the baton of the filmmaker Jon M Ch -the same one who directed the production Crazy Rich Asians and who has broken the good news to the pop star – we will be able to see on the big screen the latest version of The Wizard of Oz, that story that the novelist Gregory Maguire wrote in 1995.

Will be Ariana’s loudest role in Hollywood in which she will play the good witch and her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, will play Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. That tweet that the singer published ten years ago, it has gone viral! “I loved seeing Wicked again… an incredible production! He made me realize again how much I want to play Glinda at some point in my life“. wrote on the Ariadna social network a decade ago. Without a doubt, Universal Studios Hollywood has found the most talented and promising tandem in the industry, we are sure it will be a box office success. Ready for the show to begin?