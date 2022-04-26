Players from Guatemala, rival of the Mexican National Team, slept at the Houston airport

The Guatemalan national teamMexico’s rival next Wednesday, was scheduled to arrive in Orlando around midnight on Monday, April 25, but bad weather on their stopover in Houston prevented them from completing the trip, to the extent that they had to sleep at the airport.

The image of the Guatemalan players lying on the floor of one of the airport corridors in houston has started to generate different reactions.

The team he leads Luis Fernando Tena He has suffered to be able to reach his next stop on his tour of the United States, which already presented a challenge due to the distance between one trip and another.

YOU CAN READ: Gerardo Martino could miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Last Sunday, they played in San Jose, California against El Salvador (they won 4-0), and from there they began moving to Orlando with a stopover in Houston, where things got complicated.

So much so, that some soccer players fell asleep on the floor in one of the corridors of the airport in Houston while waiting for news of when they would leave for Florida.

The team of the ‘Skinny’ Tena He was scheduled to step on the field of Camping World Stadium, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m., Mexico City time), logistics that would also undergo some changes.