Photo of Rocky Balboa “jogging in San Salvador” goes viral

After the eviction of the vendors from Rubén Darío Street in the Historic Center of the capital, the photo went viral where the iconic character played by Sylvester Stallone is seen, running between street sales.

The ingenuity and good humor of Salvadorans has once again been revealed. This time through a amusing meme that has gone viral on social networks.

It is an image that shows the moment in which Rocky Balboa, the character played by actor Sylvester Stallon in the film “Rocky” (1976) supposedly runs through the streets full of sales of the Historic Center of San Salvador.

In the photograph, the boxer is seen jogging between dozens of posts. Also, he is shown surrounded by street vendors.

That curious postcard is part of a scene from that memorable movie released 46 years ago.

This is the image that recently went viral again in El Salvador. Photo: United Artists

It should be noted that, in reality, this scene was not filmed on Rubén Darío street in San Salvador, as many have come to believe. That moment in which Rocky trains on public roads was recorded on a busy street in Philadelphia.

But, since the creativity of Salvadorans is so great, that the person who made the meme has made users believe, as a joke, that the image was captured in the Salvadoran capital. And it is that, in honor of the truth, the street that is seen in the tape is very similar to the artery that was recently cleared.

The image that has gone viral is part of the 1976 movie “Rocky”, starring Sylvester Stallone. Video: United Artists

It is important to point out that it was precisely after that eviction that the meme went viral.

