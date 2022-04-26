Not even Amber Heard is forgiven for the memes in the trial against Johnny Depp

As Aristotle said, “art imitates life”, this can be seen on social networks because a meme video of the trial between “Aquaman” co-star Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Captain “Jack” has gone viral. Sparrow”, Johnny Deep.

In the video, Heard is shown smiling, only to later change her face from joy to sadness when the cameras focus on her. All this while the success of Rauw Alejandro and Shakira “I congratulate you” plays.

“I congratulate you, how well you act like that, I have no doubt with your role continue” is the lyrics of the song, which appears in the video as the fragments pass where Amber drastically changes the expression on her face.

Despite being just a viral meme, many speculations have swirled around the internet around the trial.

There are two sides, those who support Jonny and those who are with Amber. However, the facts revealed as the trial has progressed have made the public lean more towards Deep.

The “rags” in the air

The first aspect that has been revealed in the trial is the mutual abuse that Heard and Jonny have committed. The above was affirmed by Laurel Anderson, who was the couple’s therapist between 2015 and 2016. During her testimony, she was questioned if the actor had been violent with her partner, to which she affirmed, later affirming that Heard had also committed violent acts against Johnny.

Another fact revealed by the trial was the infidelity committed by Amber, with the Hollywood star, James Franco, and the businessman, current owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

Likewise, the testimony that the actress made regarding a makeup brand has also created a stir. In her testimony, Amber stated that between 2014 and 2016 she used a makeup kit from Milan Cosmetics to cover the bruises that the actor gave her. Posthumous to this, the official account of the cosmetics brand denied this fact, because the makeup pointed out by the actress did not exist on the stipulated date, but went on sale until 2017