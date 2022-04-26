Nicole Kidman is one of the many protagonists of Roar, the new dark comedy from Apple TV +

Fargo, fleabag, crazy ex-girlfriend and more recent series like Kevin Can F**k Himself show that dark comedy and female characters get along very well. If we add the anthological format – self-contained stories – we have a winning and forceful formula… for greater effect. This is what it offers, at first glance, Roar: the new Apple TV + proposal created by those responsible for GLOW (Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive) and based on the storybook Roar: Thirty Women, Thirty Stories of the irish writer cecelia ahern.

What are the challenges of being a woman today? Roar tries to answer these questions, with plenty of black humor involved and a star-studded cast, throughout eight independent episodes starring ordinary women in extraordinary circumstances. Each of these little feminist stories fits into a different genre (magical realism, psychological horror) and, despite their crazy ideas, they do not stop representing universal conflicts and struggles with which any of us can identify.

Nicole Kidman (also executive producer), Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward are the incredible actresses at the forefront of these stories that will hit the Apple TV+ grid on the 15th of april. What do you think of this first preview?