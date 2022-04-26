Nicolas Cage wanted to buy a cave to undress “and drink sake”

Lthe actors of Hollywood they have accustomed us to different eccentricities. The last comes to us from the hand of Nicolas Cagein full promotion of his new comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. In an interview on the program Jimmy Kimmelthe Californian confesses his desire to buy a cave.

It was not just a passing idea. In fact, Nicolas Cage came to visit one of these formations that was for sale, in South Dakota. “I had all these stalagmites like milky quartz and crystalline walls. I wanted to buy it and go down to the bottom to get naked with a woman to drink sake,” said the actor, sparing no details.

Cage has related that everything arose as a result of a conversation with Diana Kruger, one of her co-stars in the film. The actress had acquired a Batcavethe fictitious hiding place of Batman. This fueled his intention to acquire one and he found it near the filming location ‘The Search’another of his films.

“I wanted to explore all the elements”

The actor has confessed in the interview with Jimmy Kemmel that his intention was to explore “all the elements.” For the water, he got a diving certificate in the Great Barrier Reef. For the air, I intended to buy a hang glider, which “didn’t happen”. As for the fire, cage He has commented that he explored it on the set of ‘Ghost Rider’.

And we came to earth: “So I thought, I want to start caving and exploring caves.” In any case, finally Nicolas Cage is not the new owner of any cave in dakota. You probably feel that you are already in enough contact with the land that you don’t need to make this particular real estate purchase.