Nicolas Cage almost bought a cave to drink naked sake with his wife

The promotion of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is revealing a lot of personal data of Nicolas Cage. From its name change, to its project to create its own film studio that was frustrated by Elon Musk (who just bought Twitter for $44 billion). Now it seems that the rumors that Diane Kruger dropped some time ago are confirmed. Cage was about to buy a cave at a time when he was familiarizing himself with all the elements, in the purest style of Avatar the last Airbender (which has in development a live action for Netflix); “For the land, I thought: ‘I want to start a caving adventure. I want to start exploring caves”, they collect from slash-film.

Nic Cage’s Batcave!

The actor visited a cave that was near a shoot he was working on at the time, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. But it seems that he was not very convinced and the project was simply an idea. The artist had in mind to buy it for “go down to the bottom of the cave, undress with my wife and drink sake, at the bottom of the cave, on earth”. It is certainly one of the most absurd expenses that Nicolas Cage would have made, although to tell the truth the artist has left his fortune in tons of the most surprising things, from crocodiles to cobras as pets.

Nicolas Cage is enjoying right now an excellent moment of popularityhe may be at the best point of his career, with feature films like Pig, Rendfield or the mentioned The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent In the spotlight. We may be witnessing the rebirth of the artist in big productions.