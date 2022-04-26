New ‘Want to Dance With Somebody’ Poster Shows Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston

USA.- The biopic of whitney houston from sony pictures starring naomi ackie has received its first poster. She highlights Ackie as the iconic singer of R&B, whose hit song inspired the title. I Wanna Dance With Somebody It will be released in theaters on December 21, 2022.

