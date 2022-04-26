New ‘Want to Dance With Somebody’ Poster Shows Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston

USA.- The biopic of whitney houston from sony pictures starring naomi ackie has received its first poster. She highlights Ackie as the iconic singer of R&B, whose hit song inspired the title. I Wanna Dance With Somebody It will be released in theaters on December 21, 2022.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be led by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) from a script written by Anthony McCarten, the scribe behind acclaimed biopics like Dark Hour Y Bohemian Rhapsody. The producers aren McCarten, the winning producer Grammy Clive Davis, Pat Houston Y Larry Mester & Denis O’Sullivan from Primary Wave, with Stella Meghie (The Photograph), who was previously attached to directing, still serving as executive producer.

The film is a co-production of The Whitney Houston Estate and Primary Wave. Due to the blessing of the Houston and Davis estate, the project has been authorized to use the late singer’s catalog and voice. Nicole Brown, Shary Shirazi Y Brittany Morrissey They will also oversee the project on behalf of TriStar Pictures.

After 7 studio albums, 6 Grammy Awards, 9 world tours, and countless memorable hits later, Whitney Houston is still regarded as one of the most iconic and influential artists of all time. Even after her untimely death eight years ago at the age of 48, her legacy continues to live on through all the old and new singers she had inspired by her immense talent and music.

She had also earned the title of most awarded female artist of all time for the Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide.

Houston is also best known for her feature debut as an actress, The Bodyguardstarring together to Kevin Costner, whoue had become the second highest grossing film in the world in 1992 and its soundtrack also became the best selling soundtrack album of all time with the song I Will Always Love You.

His other notable film credits include Forest Whitaker’s 1995 romantic film Waiting to Exhale; the Preacher’s Wife from pennymarshalhe next to Denzel Washington; and the Disney Television Musical Movie Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella which earned 7 Emmy nominations.