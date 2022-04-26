new photos of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page and release date of the Netflix film

Netflix released the first official photos of The Gray Man, listed as Netflix’s most expensive movie. It will have a great cast, which you can see below. See when it opens!

After his great step through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the streaming service Netflix hired in 2019 the Russo Brothers together with his production company AGBO for the realization of different productions within the company. Some titles have already been released, but the expectation is getting bigger and bigger The Gray Mannot only because of the cast of stars announced, but because it was known that it will be the most expensive movie on the entire platform. We already have new photos!

The film will be based on the novel of the same name written in 2009 by Mark Greaney, who at the beginning of the last decade was already in talks for a big screen adaptation, but never reached a concrete agreement. Time passed and in July 2020 it was formally announced with Anthony and Joe Russo in the direction and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeele in the script. It was planned to start filming the same year, but the Coronavirus pandemic delayed it a year and they completed it in 2021 to release it soon.

As explained, It will have a total budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made by streaming., and a big step on the way for the company to consecrate itself as a great producer. Its cost is mainly due to the production, but also to its cast made up of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page and Ana de Armasamong others. You can already see them in these photos from Entertainment Weekly!

“Court Gentry, a veteran CIA agent, is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down”, advances its official synopsis. At the moment it has not been reported when its first trailer will be available, but it is expected to be released soon.

The Gray Man It will be released in theaters on July 15 and a week later, on July 22, it will arrive on the Netflix platform. The rest of the cast is completed with Jessica Henwick, Wagner Mouse, Billy Bob Thorton, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, Deobia Oparei, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, and Callan Mulvey.