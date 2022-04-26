Netflix sets date and images to ‘The Invisible Agent’, with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling | Film and Television

After don’t look up, It seems that Netflix has taken a liking to that of bringing together several groundbreaking names on the same poster. On this occasion, his new film will be The Unseen Agentwhich will star Anne of Arms, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and even a Bridgerton, the same Rege-Jean Page among others.

Of all of them, Evans will find himself especially comfortable with the directors, since those in charge of directing the project will be the Russo Brothers. Based on the novel by The Gray Man from Mark Greeney, tells the story of CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), alias Sierra Six. Brought out of a federal prison by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back, and will be essential if he wants to stay alive.

The film will be released in theaters on July 15. although it will be available on Netflix on the 22nd of the same month. The same platform has already advanced some promotional images, showing that there will be action everywhere:





Chris Evans is Lloyd Hunter. / Netflix





Ana de Armas is Dani Miranda. / Netflix





Ryan Gosling is Sierra Six. / Netflix





Rege-Jean Page. / Netflix

The countdown has already begun for the new Russo brothers. Will they achieve as frenetic a pace as they did in the last two installments of avengers? We will have to wait to see it.

