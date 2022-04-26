Netflix reveals images and premiere of ‘The Gray Man’, with Ryan Gosling

Netflix prepares the premiere of its next great success, which will star Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It is a fast-paced original movie for platform streaming call ‘The Gray Man’, which was directed by the directors of ‘Avengers’: Joe and Anthony Russo.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

In this film the main character is a CIA agent called Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) also known as the Sierra Six. He will face his psychopathic adversary Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do the impossible to eliminate it; even if that means chasing him all over the world.

‘The Gray Man’ thus becomes a exciting thriller full of adrenaline. In this also participates the Spanish actress, Anne of Arms. They join the other two Hollywood stars, after his successful participation with one of the Bond girls in ‘No time to die’.

Discover!

‘Moon Knight’: How does it connect to Doctor Strange and the Marvel Multiverse?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reveals first trailer and release date

Photo: Netflix

Since 2020 it was announced that Netflix was preparing this blockbuster directed by the russo brotherswho have been fundamental in the Marvel tapes. For this reason, one would expect the exciting feature film to become his new hit.

When it became known about the filming of this movie, it was also announced that its budget reached 200 million dollars. With this, she became one of the productions most expensive on the platform.

Photo: Netflix

about the tape, Anthony Russo assured that it was a real hand in hand between the successful actorswho represent two opposing versions of the CIA.

The new Netflix proposal could become a movie franchisewhich would start with this first installment of the ‘The Gray Man’.

You may also like:

Bad Bunny will play Marvel’s first Latino superhero

Liam Neeson is willing to return to ‘Star Wars’, but on one condition

Photo: Netflix

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Platform of streaming the next July 22, 2022.

Follow us on:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter