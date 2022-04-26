Netflix releases the first PHOTOS of The Man in Gray with Ryan Gosling

In addition to presenting the first look at this film, the VOD service also revealed that The Gray Man It will be added to its catalog on July 22.

Mexico City, April 26 (However).- Netflix shared the first images of his new original production The Man in Gray, thriller made by Ryan GoslingBilly Bob Thornton and Chris Evans.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are in charge of directing this title based on the homonymous novel by Mark Greaney; while Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi serve as producers.

According to the official synopsis, “The Gray Man is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of Agent Dani Miranda… and he is going to need it.”

The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Photo: Netflix
The film will arrive on Netflix on July 22. Photo: Netflix
The film is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. Photo: Netflix

The cast of this film is completed by Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze.

