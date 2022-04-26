Netflix Cancels ‘Bright 2’ Starring Will Smith

Nearly a month after the slap heard around the world, the dominoes continue to fall for Will Smith. After his expulsion from the Academy, his ban from attending the Oscars for a decade, and the indefinite halt to his various film projects, the consequences continue to mount for Smith. Now, two more of his films are in danger, one of them definitively cancelled.

Netflix has officially canceled the development of Bright 2a sequel to Bright, the 2017 film directed by David Ayer and starring Smith. Smith starred in the film as an LAPD detective who lives and works in a version of Los Angeles where humans co-exist with magical creatures, and was set to reprise his role in the sequel, which was announced in January 2018, just a month after the first film was released, and has been in development ever since. Now, it’s no longer moving forward, with sources telling Bloomberg the cancellation is “unrelated” to the slap. A movie that has spent years in development hell, suddenly and conveniently canceled less than a month after the star is embroiled in worldwide controversy? Come on, Netflix, we were not born yesterday.

Meanwhile, National Geographic has delayed the development of Pole-to-Pole, a series that was to introduce Smith on his visit to the North and South Poles. This will be Smith’s third collaboration with National Geographic after Our planet Y welcome to earth. The shooting of the series was scheduled for three weeks, but production has been delayed until the fall. According to Bloomberg, the delay is related to Smith’s controversy at the Oscars.

But what does lost income and lost visibility mean for a mega-rich, mega-famous celebrity? Smith will do just fine with his $350 million net worth, and it’s clear the world isn’t going to stop talking about him any time soon. But if there’s one consequence Smith can’t isolate himself from, it’s that of an angry mother.

Rose Rock, Chris Rock’s mother, has spoken in an interview with South Carolina’s WIS television. “When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” she said. “But he really slapped me. When he hurts my son, he hurts me. His people wrote an article and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You have to reach out.” .

Perhaps, in Smith’s newfound spare time, he can pay a visit to Mrs. Rock and devote that Oscar-winning energy to an award-worthy apology.

