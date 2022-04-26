Netflix announced The Gray Man, its new thriller with Ryan Gosling: when it opens

The brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, a duo of filmmakers who achieved ultimate fame after directing four installments of the Cinematic Universe of Marvelwill premiere next July the gray manaction thriller starring the popular Ryan Gosling in the role of a CIA agent pursued internationally by a former partner who seeks to assassinate him.

The movie, which will be released first in theaters on the 14th of that month and then on the streaming platform Netflix on friday the 22ndalso has in its cast figures such as Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page, one of the most coveted names of the moment in the industry after his role in the first season of the series Bridgerton.

In the story, based on the eponymous series of novels by Mark Greaney, Gosling is Court Gentry, who after escaping from prison is recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Thornton) and becomes one of the security agency’s most skilled mercenaries. However, when he accidentally exposes various dark CIA secrets, his identity is revealed and he becomes the main target of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a psychopathic former colleague of his who puts a price on his head and puts him in danger. A worldwide hunt is underway to wipe him off the map.

During the dangerous chase, Gentry will have the help of Dani Miranda, an agent played by the Cuban-Spanish Ana de Armas, who participates in the cast along with Jessica Henwick (Matrix resurrections), Wagner Moura (narcs), Alfred Woodard (luke cage), Julia Butters (once upon a time in hollywood), Eme Ikwuakor (moon fall) and Scott Haze (Minari), the more. adaptation of the gray manby screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, will be the ninth title directed by the Russo brothers since their debut in 1997 with piecesalthough his consolidation in Hollywood came with his arrival in the universe of Marvel in 2014, when they took charge of Captain America: Winter Soldierheaded by Chris Evans as the superhero of the title.

The glorious career of the Russo brothers

The very good reception that the film received guaranteed them continuity in that brand of DisneyY in 2016 they released the tank Captain America: Civil Warwhich had the appearance of practically all the heroes of the franchise and it was positioned as the highest grossing film of that year, with a collection of more than 735 million dollars.

With those hits to his credit, The duo was hired shortly after to bring to the screen the two ambitious films that would close the saga starring the Avengers: Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Y Avengers: Endgame (2019)two productions that, in addition to having satisfied the very demanding retinue of fans of Marvel and to critics, they broke box office records by reaching billions in ticket sales worldwide.