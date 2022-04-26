Natalie Portman’s fitness routine to achieve a Goddess figure

After each film and red carpet, the Natalie Portman fitness routine It always becomes the most valuable and sought after secret, as well as serving as a source of inspiration for those looking to show off a shapely figure. And now that she is preparing to become a superhero in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, we cannot deny that, beyond simple admiration, her training regimen is our new and greatest obsession.

But although precisely his next performance as the female version of Thor and his perfect new steel arms They are the ones that have lit up the networks, becoming the recent central topic of conversation, the truth is that the actress has always distinguished herself by her discipline and perseverance in implementing each daily exercise and healthy eating regimen. That’s the reason to pay twice the attention!

So if, like us, you are also dying to know what it is the exercise routine with which Natalie Portman has achieved his physical turning, then read on!

condition of 10

If anything distinguishes exercise routine of the actress, is his love of playing sports and guided classes with a fit approach. His favorites include activities such as tennis, swimming, walking, yoga and pilates, which have helped him create and maintain great physical condition by working on strength and endurance.

But if sessions fitness innovative it is, Natalie Portman has revealed that it is the gyrotonic classes – the training with which she obtained the figure of a dancer for her performance in Black Swan – that have contributed significantly to strengthening and toning her muscles. A routine created by the Romanian dancer Juliu Horvath, focused on improving and increasing strength, coordination and flexibility; while integrating multiple exercises of different disciplines such as dance, yoga, gymnastics and even swimming!

The combination of cardio and strength exercises is what makes Natalie’s routine so effective. Getty Images

Goddess Arms

Although exhaustive training has always been part of the Natalie Portman fitness routinecurrently, for become the new Goddess of Thunderhis exercise is totally focused on gaining strength, muscle mass and agility. A regimen that, in recent months, he has religiously devised and worked with his personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast.