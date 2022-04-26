Nashville SC introduces Derrick Henry, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth as its new owners

The biggest week in franchise history. Nashville SC started and a few days before the MLS team celebrates the inauguration of its new stadium, this Tuesday, The Tennessee franchise announced the new members of the American club’s ownership group.

Through a statement, Nashville SC reported that NFL Tennessee Titans player Derrick Henry, as well as actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, businessman Jim Toth, are part of the franchise’s new group of minority owners.

It should be noted that Derrick Henry’s arrival in Nashville SC makes the Tennessee Titans player the fourth NFL player to become an MLS club ownerbecause previously patrick mahomesMark Ingram and Russell Wilson, owned clubs like Sporting Kansas City, DC United and Seattle Sounders.

It may interest you – Seattle Sounders seeks to make history in Concacaf Champions League

This announcement is made just five days before the MLS franchise carries out the long-awaited inauguration of its new propertywhich will compete to be one of the most spectacular in American football.

John Ingram, majority owner of Nashville SC assured that the arrival of Henry, Witherspoon and Toth will boost the growth of the franchise with the aim of making it one of the most important in MLS.

“We meant it when we said we were doing this in Nashville, with Nashville and for Nashville. Having Derrick, Reese and Jim join our group indicates our commitment to being a club that will do things at the highest level and with the best that Nashville has to offer.”, stated Ingram.

Finally, Both Derrick Henry and the couple made up of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth said they were proud to be part of the Nashville ownership group.a franchise that is expected to grow significantly in the future within the MLS.

“My investment in Nashville SC is much more than financial, it is really an investment in the city of Nashville. The opportunity to be part of a club like Nashville SC especially after seeing what they are achieving in the community, was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss out on.” said Derrick Henry.

“I am delighted to announce that My husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now part of the ownership group going forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are delighted to be part of the NSC family.”. added Reese Witherspoon.