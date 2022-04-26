Mustafa Ali talks about his return to WWE after the controversy

Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz last night on Monday Night Raw to continue chasing the United States Championship when Theory turned him down as an opponent. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to celebrate as he was attacked by Tommaso Ciampa after the match. Which path will he take now? We’ll see next week. And we will check if it really returns to WWE programming.

► Mustafa Ali returns to WWE

This match was Mustafa Ali’s first match since his loss to Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown on October 29, 2021. He had been away from fighting action for several months due to his intention to leave the company. He came to create controversy for his public statements in this regard, even pointing out that he preferred to be let go than to return to the rings.

Now that this seems to be behind us, What does the fighter have to say about his return? Below we read his words in RAW Talk:

“Mustafa Ali is back on Monday Night Raw! It feels so good to say that. I had a game plan [para] come out and challenge Theory for the United States Championship, but somehow I ended up in a match with The Miz. But still I got the victory. The plan is the same as always: beat The Miz and now I have one man and one man only on my radar. His name is Theory and he has the United States Championship”.

Undoubtedly, Mustafa Ali is very talented and can be a great Superstar. Much more than it has been until now. But, for various reasons, he has not yet received the big push. We don’t expect that to be the case right now, but WWE could have found another match for Theory, Miz or Ciampa, so we understand they’re bringing him back.