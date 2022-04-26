Ministry of Health will no longer issue an Epidemiological Traffic Light for COVID-19

The Health Secretary The federal government reported that, as of this Friday, will not issue the Epidemiological Traffic Light for COVID-19.

The words of the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell. He insisted that the mask “was never mandatory”, that “it is ineffective to protect oneself”, and that today it is no longer essential to use it. More, at: https://t.co/FY4Jdk3TMY pic.twitter.com/p5GgjCpmk3 – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) April 26, 2022

The foregoing was detailed by the undersecretary of Health federal and coronavirus czar in Mexico, Hugo Lopez-Gatellin the morning conference this Tuesday in National Palace.

“The COVID Risk Traffic Light itself, which traditionally served us as an instrument to identify the risk of transmission in the states, has already been in four consecutive 15-day sessions where it remains green,” he declared.

The projection we have is that it will surely remain green for a long time (…) so we have also decided that the Risk Stoplight will no longer be issued, this one that is in force and ends on May 1, will no longer be issued ” he explained.

The Traffic light of risk by COVID-19 was in force in Mexico since June 2020.

“Face masks are no longer essential”

The Federal Undersecretary of Health affirmed that given the new conditions of the COVID-19 in the country, the use of face mask “it is no longer essential“, although he made it clear that the Federal Government never declared such a measure mandatory in the country.

We are not going to declare the end of the obligation because we never declared it, but we can say at this time the use of face masks is no longer essential, in closed spaces it would be the last element where it needs to be used, the open space, we said, is even less need to use it,” he explained.

“Our interventions are not aimed at forcing people, we did not want to encourage acts of authoritarianism, so the measures were technically created for public and private spaces, not people,” he argued.

According to the latest technical report of the Health Secretary, Mexico adds a total of 5 million 733 thousand 925 cases and 324 thousand 134 deaths from COVID-19.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital