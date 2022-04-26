Minecraft Dungeons-themed Oxxo wins over consumer

In the images of the tweeter, he shared how the Oxxo of the Minecraft Dungeons video game firm is decorated on the outside.

The good comments that a consumer can give to a brand will always be the best action that they can get. That is why a client of Oxxo congratulated them through their Twitter account for their new Minecraft Dungeons video game-themed store in Mexico City.

According to data from Statista, as of June 2020, there were more than 19,500 OXXO convenience stores in Latin America, most of which were in Mexico. Let us remember that Oxxo is a convenience store brand owned by FEMSA, one of the largest companies in Mexico in terms of revenue. In that same year, the Mexican brand positioned itself among the main food retailers in Latin America and positioned itself as one of the most valuable Mexican brands in 2020.

Given these data, it is normal for the convenience store company to have a large number of loyal customers, thanks to the services and strategies it provides to each of them.

Through the social network Twitter, the Internet user identified with the user @Guillermolink, shared several images of what for him is the best Oxxo in Mexico City.

In the images of the tweeter, he shared how the Oxxo of the Minecraft Dungeons video game firm is decorated on the outside.

others who demonstrate it in the best way how to celebrate your Oxxo-themed birthday, or even compose a change and share it on social networks.

Oxxo is not the first brand that decides to carry out a strategy with a video game, since many companies recognize how important this industry is today. According to data from Statista, the video game industry is led by China and it is estimated that in 2020, the Asian country will earn more than 40.5 billion US dollars thanks to sales of games, consoles and other related components. For their part, Japan and South Korea occupy the third and fourth positions in the world ranking. Between the two they had an estimated income of more than 25,000 million dollars. It is therefore not surprising that almost half of global video game revenue in 2019 comes precisely from the Asia-Pacific region.

In the month of December, collaborations such as the one currently announced by Xbox between Halo Infinity and the luxury jewelry brand Swarovski were developed.

This collaboration resulted in 117 collectibles, where the energy sword and a recreation of the Master Chief’s helmet, created entirely in Swarovski crystals, stood out. As well as the only way to obtain the jewels was through a raffle that the Swarovski jewelry firm organized on its website for all video game fans.

