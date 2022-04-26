Miley Cyrus, a deluxe version of the latest album is coming

The American singer is expected next Friday, April 29, with the release of the new Deluxe edition of her latest live album Attention: Miley Live. The project will contain 6 unreleased songs recorded live during the concert at Lollapalooza in Brazil

After releasing his new album of live tracks on Friday 1st April Attention: Miley Live, Miley Cyrus announced that soon the recording project will also have a special deluxe version enriched with 6 bonus tracks, directly from the shows he held as headliner at Lollapalooza in Brazil.

Miley Cyrus releases her first live album: Attention Miley Live A concert, that of last March 26, which was so intense, fun and exciting, it deserves to be recorded forever in a new live record. This is where it started Miley Cyrus to announce the release of his new album which will be one re-edition in deluxe guise from Attention: Miley Live, the project with songs recorded entirely live and published last Friday 1 April on the best streaming platforms. Along with all her greatest hits performed live, Miley Cyrus will include in the new edition of the disc also 6 bonus tracks performed on the famous stage of the Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at the Interlagos racecourse on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to reports from the singer, from her entourage and from the producers of Columbia Records with whom the disc will arrive at the release, Attention: Miley Live (Deluxe) it is expected on the market as early as the next one Friday 29 April. Here are the six new tracks it will contain: WTF Do I Know; Mash-up of Mother’s Daughter and Boys Don’t Cry with Anitta; You; Nothing Breaks Like a Heart; Angels Like You; Fly on the Wall.

Miley Cyrus, her plane hit by a storm Officially published last Friday 1 April, Attention: Miley Livewhich will soon arrive with its special deluxe edition, is the new album by Miley Cyrus in which the American pop star retraces the best of his career with all his most famous songs recorded strictly live. In Attention: Miley Live nothing is missing from the success of Party in the USA., up to melancholy The Climbpassing through We Can’t Stop in the mashup with Where Is My Mind? of the Pixies, Midnight Sky and an exciting cover by Heart of Glass by Blondie. While the standard version of the album was recorded during the headlining set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in February, the new bonus tracks come straight from her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, where Anitta joined Miley on stage for a duet. surprise and where the American singer has dedicated Angels Like You to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

