Mia Threapleton, the talented daughter of Kate Winslet

for: Agencies – April 25, 2022, 06:21 p.m.



(THE UNIVERSAL).- Kate Winslet is an actress who gained international fame after starring in the movie “Titanic” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Her role in “Rose” made her one of the favorite faces of Hollywood, although she has always been concerned with choosing characters that allow her to show her acting skills.



The actress, whom we recently saw in the series “Mare of Eastown”, has a 21-year-old daughter who has quietly entered the film industry and is not directly related to her famous mother.



Something that should be noted is that the young woman, called Mia Honey Threapleton Winslet, has not used her mother’s last name to achieve a role, because not even the casting agents had been able to recognize, until now, the young star and much less link her with Kate Winslet.



Mia was born on October 12, 2000, so she is currently 21 years old. Her parents are actress Kate Winslet and British director Jim Threapleton. Her parents were together from 1998 to 2001, the year they divorced.



After their separation, Mia’s parents rebuilt their lives, so on both sides, the young woman has several brothers.



On his mother’s side he has two brothers: Joe (2003) and Bear (2013). The first is the result of the relationship between Kate and director Sam Mendes, while the second she had with Edward Abel Smith, who is still a couple of the actress.



On his father’s side, he has two sisters: Olivia (2009) and Georgia (2013). Both were born from the filmmaker’s relationship with Julie Vuorinen.



Unlike other children of celebrities, Mia Honey did not grow up between sets and recording lights, because her parents wanted her life to be as similar as possible to that of other children. For the young woman, going to her mother’s work was more like “a gift”; however, that “little bit” was enough for her to fall in love with acting.



Mia Threapleton follows in Kate Winslet’s footsteps in acting



The first role of this young woman was that of “Helene”, in the film “A little chaos” (2014), which is played by her mother. She then came a special appearance in a television series called “I Am” (2019), in which she starred, along with Kate, in the episode “I am Ruth”.



By 2020, Mia was able to star in her first movie called “Shadows”, where she gave life to Ana. For her it is one of her most important successes since she had just finished school and was excited to audition. When she was given the script, she did not let go of it for a long time, because she knew that she had to put all her efforts, since being dyslexic, she had to read slowly and constantly to assimilate the text well.



Mia’s most recent work is in the series “Dangerous Liaisons”, which is in post-production stage. She there she plays Rose, who has a presence in the eight episodes that make up the plot.



Unlike other young actresses, Mia does not have social networks, as it seems that she prefers to be known for her work than through her personal life.