Mexican wrestler Toro Bill Jr died after a show at the Arena Puebla

Toro Bill Jr, a Mexican wrestler, died after a performance at the Arena Puebla (Photo: Twitter / @ToroBillJr1)

Through the social networks of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL), the death of the Mexican wrestler Toro Bill Jr, a prominent member of the national pancracy, from the state of Puebla, was announced.

“CMLL joins the sorrow that overwhelms the fighting family due to the sensitive death of the fighter Toro Bill Jr., who had an outstanding career in the Puebla Arena. We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family and friends for this irreparable loss. Rest in peace,” they wrote in a statement on social media.

Toro Bill Jr was responsible for continuing with a hierarchy of fighters from Puebla of the highest quality that has occurred in the state and throughout Mexico, so great feats were always expected from him when he passed through the arenas.

His last function was this Monday, April 15, 2022 at the Puebla Arena. The second fight was starred by Asturiano and Millenium, against Toro Bill Jr and Prayer, where the first 50 children arrived for free due to the month where Mexican children are celebrated.

CMLL released the news on their social networks

So far, neither the CMLL nor the family have made any statements in this regard, but local media reported that probably he lost his life from a heart attack after the fight that he had in the Angelopolis.

Toro Bill’s history was marked by being a member of the imposing duo of the “Death Battalion”where King Apocalypse also fought, two of the most feared Rudos of the Puebla Arena over the years.

Through the CMLL’s social networks, he had more than 900 “like” reactions and multiple comments that reflect him as one of the most beloved athletes of the Mexican pancracy by the fans both local and throughout the Republic.

“Have a good trip brother!! Thank you for giving emotion and making the fight something unique !! rest in peace”, was one of the most prominent comments in the publication where condolences to the family are added.

During the last performance of Toro Bill Jr, they were also present Inquisitor and El Cholo against Red Centella and Red Centella’s son in a first fight, while the fight for the World Super Lightweight Championship saw confront the champion Stigma against the challenger Suicida.

The stellar fight, on the other hand, was of Volador Jr, Averno and Titan against Ángel de Oro, Terrible and Niebla Roja, as part of the celebrations for the month of the child. So far it is unknown if it was after his fight or after the show that Toro Bill Jr lost his life.

Just on March 17, the CMLL announced another unfortunate loss, that of Black Warrior Jr.heir to the lagoon idol and son-in-law of Negro Casas, who died after injuring himself during one of the practices to be a better fighter.

Given the speculation, the fighter known as sanelydaughter of the legendary Mano Negra and aunt of the deceased athlete, clarified that the promising representative of the Mexican pancracy “He left doing what he loved the most.”

Through her Instagram account, Sanely, the fighter daughter of Mano Negra, and aunt of Black Warrior, posted a picture of her nephew and dedicated a paragraph to clarify the rumors. According to her testimony, between August and september of 2021, The fighter went to train at the Arena México gym in company of The Predators, a faction of the company led by Volador Jr., Magnus, Roar, among others. However, that would be su last preparation sessionbecause he suffered an accident in the ring.

“He gave 1000% training with his family, The Predators, without knowing that it would be his last training and that, due to a movement, cervical fractures. That serious injury kept him for seven months in bed, fighting day by day to recover. Always strong and patient ”, reads the publication of the fighter.

