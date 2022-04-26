Melissa Lucio’s death sentence: Kim Kardashian applauds the stopped execution of the Mexican | Famous
A little more than 48 hours after it happened, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stopped execution of the 52-year-old woman and asked a lower court to hold a new hearing.
Kim Kardashian celebrates that Melissa Lucio will not be executed
Melissa Lucio’s execution was scheduled for this Wednesday the 27th after a questioned conviction amid growing doubts about whether she beat her 2-year-old daughter to death.
Faced with the confirmation that Lucio would not die this Wednesday, Kardashian reacted at night on Monday the 25th through Twitter and Instagram with the same message.
“The best news of all!”he wrote, “Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for the death of her daughter which was a tragic accident.”
The controversial case of Melissa Lucio and the intervention of Kim Kardashian
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 for the death of her two-year-old baby, Mariah.
During the trial, the Prosecutors argued that the girl was a victim of child abuse. because his body had bruises. A coroner testified that he died of a blow to the head.
The woman’s attorneys argued that the jury never heard forensic evidence explaining that several of the Mariah’s injuries were due to a fall by the stairs.
In accordance with Univision Newsfive of the members of the jury requested a new trial and this Monday a new opportunity was opened for the woman to prove her innocence.
Kim Kardashian has maintained that the girl’s death was an “accident” and that there were ” so many unanswered questions around this case and the evidence that was used to convict” Melissa Lucio.
“It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loudly about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering,” the businesswoman said on Twitter in early April.
Kim Kardashian and her activism against the death penalty
It is not the first time that the television star is involved in cases like that of Melissa Lucio.