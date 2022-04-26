Melissa Lucio, the death sentence of the unjustly accused woman suspended: Kim Kardashian was also mobilized for her life

The many appeals launched in these hours – by activists but also many VIPs including Kim Kardashian – have had their effect. The Texas Court of Appeals decided to suspend the death sentence from Melissa Lucio, destined for the death penalty for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter who, however, he never committed. The suspension reached 48 hours from the date set for the execution, with the order to a lower-level court to examine the new evidence that emerged on the possible innocence of the convict, as reported by the Guardian. The woman, 58 years old and mother of 14 children, she always said she was innocent, thesis also confirmed by the evidence gathered, and in recent days his family had fought to stop his execution, collecting the support of many human rights activists and even well-known faces of the entertainment world. Melissa Lucio had in fact been convicted on charges of killing her daughter Mariah in 2007, 2 years old, although there was no evidence against her, indeed: her child, according to the defense, she died of internal injuries sustained two days after an accidental fallwhile the prosecution claimed she would be beaten.

The woman, of Mexican origin, she had to be executed by lethal injection in a Gatesville, Texas jail on April 27 but has now been given another 120 days to live, which is the time the court set for reviewing the new evidence. The team of lawyers who deals with her defense has in fact collected new evidence from which it is clear that little Mariah was not murdered but she accidentally fell down the stairs. Thanks for “giving meor the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is always in my heart, ”said Melissa Lucio, thanking the court. None of her other 13 children have ever accused her, and indeed all claim her innocence of her: over the years her story has become a real media case in the US, so much so that a documentary has also been made there , “The State of Texas v Melissa ”.