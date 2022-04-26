Megan Fox Explains Why She Drinks Machine Gun Kelly’s Blood – Movie News

The love relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seems to have reached a new level and we are not talking about their upcoming wedding. The ‘Transformers’ and ‘Ninja Turtles’ actress confirmed that they drink her own blood as part of rituals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, constantly stealing the spotlight by getting into fights, proposing, and even ensuring that BTS could perform at their own wedding. Although this time the protagonist of blockbusters as transformers Y The ninja turtles, explained the reason why they drink their own blood.

This came up during an interview with Glamorwhere Megan finally addressed this part of her intimacy as a couple with famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly. “I guess drinking other people’s blood might confuse people”confessed Fox, who even mentioned that people might think that his practice resembles scenes from game of Thrones when they drink wine, which is not so.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been engaged since January of this year.



And to clarify the issue, Megan Fox assured that “they are just drops, but yes, we consume the blood of others sometimes for ritual purposes”. Although he did not specify the origin or purpose of the rituals, the couple does consume blood on an occasional basis.

Megan Fox confirmed that she occasionally drinks drops of blood from her partner, Machine Gun Kelly.



And I add: “It’s done for a reason and it’s controlled, it’s like, ‘We’re going to spill a few drops of blood and everyone drinks it.’ He’s much more casual, hectic and chaotic”. He even shared that these rituals have nothing to do with intense moments where they cut each other in order to spill blood, although he acknowledges that they have had moments where they decide to take some controlled risks. “that has happened many times”.

It is not the first time that Megan Fox addresses the issue of blood. At the beginning of January, the couple got engaged and it was on social networks where the protagonist touched on the subject, although at that time it was not entirely clear what she was referring to: “And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all those that will follow, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood”.

At the moment no further details are known about the rituals referred to by Megan Fox, but it is already a subject that publicly acknowledges and of which, probably, we will continue hearing in the future.