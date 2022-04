Before her wedding, the actress addressed unknown aspects of her relationship with the musician. One of them, her controversial practice: “It’s like they’re picturing us having drinks and we’re on ‘Game of Thrones’ drinking blood,” she said.

Through an extensive interview with the American magazine Glamor Magazine, the actress Megan fox revealed unknown and curious aspects about his relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly. One of them, the reason why they drink their own blood in special “rituals”.

In the preview of her wedding, the actress of “Transformers” put the premise in context: “I guess drinking each other’s blood would confuse people.”he explained at the outset.

“It is as if they were imagining us with drinks and we were in ‘Game of Thrones’ drinking the blood”Fox added, dismissing said scene.

“It’s just drops, but yes, we consume each other’s blood sometimes for ritual purposes”, he said, without specifying details of these. “They are done for a reason and it is controlled. It is like: ‘we are going to spill a few drops of blood and each one drinks it’. He is much more casual and hectic and chaotic,” she said of her fiancé.

Along these lines, Megan Fox assured that together with Machine Gun Kelly they have taken risks when inflicting cuts to acquire said blood. “That has happened many times… I read tarot cards and I like astrology, and I do all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so when I do, it’s for a reason.”he added.

Last January, when the marriage plans were made public, the actress slipped the exercise of the “ritual” into social networks. “As in all the lives before this one, and as in all those that will follow, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”wrote.

In March, following their claims about each other’s blood, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in Chili during the latter’s participation in the festival Lollapalooza 2022which was also developed in Argentina and Brazil.