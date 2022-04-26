Max Verstappen gave his opinion on Charles Leclerc’s mistake at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver expressed solidarity with the Ferrari driver, despite the fact that his mishap benefited him at the Imola GP.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix meant a joy for Red Bull Racing, after the great 1-2 signaled by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérezand the bad day that Ferrari lived with the sixth place of Charles Leclerc and the abandonment of Carlos Sainz, who matched the fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

The last world champion dominated the entire weekend: got pole position, won the sprint race and then the Grand Prix, plus the bonus for fast lap. In return, the Monegasque saw his aspirations frustrated when he chased the Mexican pilot, until he spun in the cicana Variante Alta that took him off the track with damage to his front wing after hitting the wall. A pit stop allowed him to return to the track in ninth position, and make up three places.

Days ago, Max Verstappen showed the healthy competition that exists against Charles Leclerc and differentiated it with the hot dispute with Lewis Hamilton from last season. In the same vein, the Dutch sympathized with the Ferrari driver when parsing your error as ‘understandable’ for taking risks to reach Pérez.

“The mistake is easy to make because I was pushing hard to try to fight ‘Checo’, but it’s painful.. I think he knows it himself, he doesn’t need to hear it from anyone here. But still it’s such a long championship and we did win a lot of points so it’s not great (for him) but he can’t change it now and he didn’t do it on purpose“analyzed the Dutch.

After the Imola Grand Prix, Max Verstappen narrowed differences with Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship to 27 points. For its part, Red Bull managed to get 11 units behind Ferrari in the team fight (113 to 124).