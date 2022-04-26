Matrix, the Wachowski memorabilia auctioned for young trans

Despite the title, there will not only be memorabilia from the science fiction quadrilogy in the auction organized by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection. The two director sisters, in fact, have opened the wardrobes for what they themselves define as’Spring cleaning‘thanks to which many fans will be able to get their hands on the merchandise from Sense8 And V For Vendetta as well as on memorabilia personal of all kinds.

As stated in the message posted on the twitter account @lilly_wachowskithe event – scheduled for the next May 12 – is organized with the aim of raising funds for the charity for young trans Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund.

hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years !! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts! – Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

