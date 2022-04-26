Matrix: original objects and memorabilia up for auction

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Matrix? If so, this may be your chance. Because the directors of the saga that revolutionized cinema in the early 2000s made an important announcement. They will auction items, rarities and photographs they own. To help those who care for transsexual boys. You have until May 12th.

Lilly Wachowski’s tweet

It all started from a tweet posted on his profile from Lilly Wachowski. Who writes: «Lana and I are doing the spring cleaning in our warehouse in the shape of Raiders of the Lost Ark and have joyfully decided to share some of the most beautiful treasures we have collected over the years! No Ark of the Covenant, but some rather important and magical artifacts ». Specifying that there are items for all budgets. You can see them here. And that the proceeds will go to support the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund. The association founded by Ariana Grande which distributes funds to charities that deal with the subject.

The commitment of Lilly and Lana Wachowski

Lilly and Lana Wachowski they are two trans women. Who before the transition were known in the world of cinema with the names of Andy and Larry Wachowski (so they signed their first films). For years they have been fighting against anti-transgender legislation that has been introduced in some US states.

The Matrix memorabilia up for auction

The auction they have organized includes truly unique and particular objects. Which come from a lot of their films. Besides Matrix, there are memorabilia of Cloud Atlas (2013), from the tv series Sense 8 (2018) and by Jupiter – The fate of the universe (2015). There are original works of art, now taken from the set, collectible merchandise and many other little treasures to discover.

Like the MTV Movie Awards won for Matrix (1999). Or the license plates used in Matrix Reloaded (2003). There is the original watch worn by one of the protagonists of Sense 8. And the musical scores of Claud Atlas. As well as collectible photos and posters from other films.

