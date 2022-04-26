Marvel | “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: who are the Illuminati and what is their importance in the UCM | SPORT-PLAY

Many fans are eager to meet the mysterious characters that appear in the trailers for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. This production will be after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, where Strange must answer before a jury for his actions.

Breaking down the barrier between multiverses, terrifying characters have begun to cross over to Earth. In turn, according to what can be seen in the previews, the variants begin to find ways to their alter egos.

Strange, for example, is facing off against a version of himself that has three eyes. Wanda also appears on several occasions, even the zombie version of her can be seen on screen.

Who are the Illuminati?

The latest trailer that Marvel Studios has shared has revealed an important detail of the tape. When Strange is put on trial, he is told that the Illuminati are waiting for him.

Their captors seem to be robots created by Iron Man, something that already anticipates the return of Robert Downey Jr. Black Bolt, Dr. Strange, Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Captain America and Professor X are the rest of the members of this group.

Your goal is to protect the planet from different threats. Each of its members has important information about one of them, be it aliens, mutants, gods, among others.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known who the members are or if they are from this Earth and not from a multiverse.

Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

