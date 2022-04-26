Marvel | Doctor Strange 2 could bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man according to the trailer | UCM | MCU | Avengers | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

There is no doubt that the projectDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is one of the most ambitious in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. Everything starts from Doctor Strange’s failed spell in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The protagonist must answer before judges for what he has caused. We are not referring to ordinary justice, of course, but in the official trailer we are introduced to the Illuminati for the first time.

This group of superheroes has cited Strange, although it is not yet known exactly who is part of it. The most rumored to appear in this film is Professor X, but there is another old character who could return to the MCU.

According to rumors, Robert Downey Jr. could have a special cameo in this tape. The same robots created by Iron Man push Strange into the room, implying that they are indeed using Stark technology.

Of course, the creativity of the fans has no limits. Some believe that it is not Robert Downey Jr., but Tom Cruise. Marvel Studios contacted this actor to play Tony Stark back in 2008 but he refused.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable for him to come back just to be a variant of Stark who did choose to be part of the Illuminati.

Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.