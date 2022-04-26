Marie-Claire | Angelina Jolie spoke at El Capitolio about gender violence with a sophisticated working look

Angelina Jolie had an important appointment The capitoland attended accompanied by her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The actress I travel to Washington D.C. to talk about updating and updating the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) before the senators of the North American country. With a “working look”, made her claim about dignity and adequate laws for women victims of gender violence.

Angelina Jolie spoke at El Capitolio with a sophisticated working look

For your visit in The Capitol, Jolie chose a all black look, combining a jacket, a round neck top and a skirt with a straight silhouette below the knee. In addition, he opted for a thin black leather belt with a gold buckle to mark the waist.

Brad Pitt’s ex She accompanied her outfit with an elegant black leather bag, high heels and a classic style pearl necklace.

The actress was accompanied by his daughterwho opted for an informal and casual look. The 17 year old She wore a short navy blue dress with a round neckline and accompanied it with a straight-cut khaki-colored cloth coat. With an urban inspiration, she accompanied his outfit with sneakers converse black.

