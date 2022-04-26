Manchester City-Real Madrid, Benzema record and spoon: Cristiano Ronaldo in the crosshairs

Super Karim Benzema achieves two goals and records with the Real Madrid shirt: memorable Champions League evening, CR7 in the crosshairs.

Difficult to see a more beautiful show than Manchester City-Real Madrid. It is in fact an early final. The Champions League does not disappoint the expectations and the first of the two semifinals ends with a crackling 4-3.

De Bruyne, Mahrez, Modric and Vinicius. They are only four of the protagonists of the super challenge at Ethiad Stadium, but only one steals the show for competitive malice and determination. We are talking about Karim Benzemacertainly next candidate to win the Golden Ball and seriously one of the best players of the moment, in great shape.

The striker kept Real Madrid’s hopes alive by realizing the penalty that shortened the distance and keeps the possibilities open for the next round. Thanks to the Frenchman, the Blancos will only have to recover one goal in the return match that will be played in Madrid.

Magical evening for Benzemawho celebrates with a brace his 600 appearances with the shirt of real Madrid and approaches the score recorded by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017-18.

Benzema collects Real with a spoon: very open semifinal

The first goal is pure instinct. The second is art. Benzema punished Ederson twice on Champions League night, in two distinct and separate ways. After the volley of the first half, he held the real Madrid with a masterful rigor, which could go down in history.

With great coldness, the French center forward scored from the spot in the 82nd minute, making the spoon. Or also known as Panenkain memory of the creator of this crazy eleven-meter gesture.

With this network, Karim Benzema reaches 41 goals this season: he only needs three more to equalize the latest Real Madrid player who has exceeded forty goals this season. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017-2018 he recorded 44 goals.