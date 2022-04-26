Maluma wax figure coming to Orlando in May – Orlando Sentinel

The wax figure of Colombian superstar Maluma will move into the Madame Tussauds Orlando attraction in early May.

The figure of the singer-songwriter is currently in Colombia, where on Saturday he will perform a welcome concert. The figure, which has been dubbed “Maluma 2.0”, will be on display at the Museum of Modern Art in Medellin until Friday. On Saturday, he will perform at a Maluma exhibition at the stadium during his concert.

Maluma’s figure wears a white double-breasted jacket by Versace and black shoes by Bottega Veneta. The look was created by Ugo Mozie, Maluma’s personal stylist. He took a team of 20 studio artists nearly six months to create her figure in London.

“The figure is a true replica of me, and I am honored that they bring a piece of me to my fans before my concert,” Maluma said. “Throughout my career, I have worked hard to share with the world that Medellín, Colombia is art, culture, music and much more. I am excited to continue representing my roots globally.”

[ Figura de cera de Bad Bunny llegará a Madame Tussauds Orlando ]

Maluma’s world tour sold more than 1 million tickets in 105 concerts worldwide in 2017 to become the best-selling Latin artist in concerts. In 2018 and 2019, she sold out US shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Forum, and Miami’s American Airlines Arena.

On the big screen, he voiced the character of Mariano in Disney’s “Encanto” last year and starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in “Marry Me” this year.

[ Ahroa en Madame Tussauds: Dwayne Johnson (multiplicado por 4) ]

Madame Tussauds Orlando operates out of Icon Park on International Drive. The attraction recently announced that it had added a wax figure of actor Dwayne Johnson and that it will house a figure of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

This story was published in the Orlando Sentinel by journalist Dewayne Bevil.