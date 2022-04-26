Maluma arrives at Madame Tussauds! This is his wax figure

Maluma travels Medellín in his “MaluBus” 0:41

(CNN Spanish) – The singers of the urban genre continue to conquer spaces and this time Maluma arrived at one of the best-known wax museums in the world, Madame Tussauds.

The museum’s headquarters in Orlando, Florida, unveiled its life-size wax figure of “Papi Juancho” on Monday in a historic event. She did it not in the city of Mickey Mouse, but in Medellin, thus marking the first time that Madame Tussauds presents one of her wax statues in Colombia and South America.

With his wax figure, Maluma begins a very important week in his career. This Saturday he will present his show “Medallo en el mapa” at the soccer stadium in his hometown, the Atanasio Girardot.

The wax figure will be exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in Medellín from this Tuesday, April 26 to Friday, April 29. The exhibition, which will be on the fifth floor, will be free. According to a press release, Maluma’s gesture is to thank his followers for their support during her career.

“The work that the entire Madame Tussauds team has created is unreal… The figure is a true replica of me and I am honored that they bring a piece of me to my fans before my concert,” Maluma said in a statement. .

“I thank both museums for collaborating and making this a historic moment in which a wax figure is presented in Colombia and South America for the first time,” added the singer.

The process of making Maluma wax

According to the museum, hundreds of measures were taken to exactly recreate Juan Luis Londoño, Maluma’s first name.

A total of 20 artists were in charge of making the wax figure in their studio in London. In total, it took almost six months of work to achieve this replica. The figure is wearing an original, tailored Versace jacket and black Bottega Veneta shoes, Madame Tussauds said in a statement.

Maluma’s followers in the United States will be able to see this statue starting in May.

In addition to Maluma, Madame Tussauds in Orlando has the figures of stars like Bad Bunny, who presented his statue last week. Ariana Grande, Pitbull and Ricky Martin are also residents of the venue at ICON Park.

“Medal on the map”, Maluma’s concert for his land

Maluma will pay tribute to Medellín and his followers with the concert “Medallo en el mapa”.

In his career, says Maluma, he has worked precisely to bring the name of Medellín to international levels.

“Throughout my career, I have worked hard to share with the world that Medellin, Colombia, is art, culture, music and much more, and I am happy to continue representing my roots worldwide,” Maluma said through a release.

For those who are not in Medellín but want to enjoy the concert, it will be broadcast for free through the Amazon Music app, on Prime Video and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

Amazon Music also announced that they will have an episode of the series “The Tour Diaries” dedicated to Maluma available on their app after the show.