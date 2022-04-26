Lupe Vélez, the great Mexican star who revolutionized Hollywood and died tormented

Lupe Vélez in 1934. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The name of Lupe Vélez has come up again and very loudly as a result of the fact that Itatí Cantoral expressed the intention of starring in the film ‘Lupe’, an American-Mexican co-production that would be shot in San Luis Potosí, Mexico City and Los Angeles, about the actress from Potosí who was the first to cross the border to become a star, even before Dolores del Río, causing a furore for her beauty and temperament.

In her short life (just 36 years old, before committing suicide on December 14, 1944) Vélez, known as “the Mexican flame”, had carved out a successful career in Hollywood. She seamlessly transitioned from silent to sound films, worked with legendary directors like DW Griffith, Cecil B. DeMille, Victor Fleming, and William Wyler, and had affairs with numerous Hollywood hunks, as she was not only charismatic, but insatiable. although ironically she was a devout Catholic and is now believed to have suffered from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis that did not exist at the time.

Unlike other actresses such as Dolores del Río and Katy Jurado, the other two Mexican women who worked in Hollywood at the time, Vélez, who began as a tiple and vicetiple in the famous tandas of the Teatro Principal in Mexico City, before emigrating to USA, excelled in comedy. She was a woman who sang and danced, and was possessed of such a singular freshness that the Anglo-Saxon public fell in love with her, which they affectionately nicknamed “the hot tamale”, alluding to the spicy candies that were popular at that time. .

Lupe Velez in 1930. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

María Guadalupe Villalobos Vélez, her given name, was born on July 18, 1908 in San Luis de Potosí, Mexico, into a large and wealthy family. Her father was a colonel in the army and fought in the Mexican Revolution; her mother was an amateur singer. From the beginning, she Lupe was the black sheep of the family and at age 13 she was sent to convent school in San Antonio, Texas to improve her behavior.

When her father abandoned the family, she had to return to Mexico and began to work to support them, performing at night in a local theater as a chorus girl, and from there she went on, at 16, to be the star of Principal (by then he had taken the family to live in the capital). In a short time, her singing and dancing made her a star and an American producer discovered her and took her to Hollywood overnight, taking advantage of the fact that the girl was fearless and spoke good English.

La Vélez gained public attention in the silent comedy ‘Sailors, Beware!’ (1926) with ‘The Fat and the Skinny’ (ie Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy). But his great opportunity came in 1927 with ‘The Gaucho’ together with Douglas Fairbanks, the great idol of his era, with whom he got into bed to make a fire, despite being married to the adorable Mary Pickford (who was something like like the Jennifer Lawrence of her time).

His career gained further strength in roles in Griffith’s ‘Lady of the Pavements’ (1929) or Tod Browning’s ‘Where East is East’ (the director of ‘Dracula’). His first work on a sound tape was the movie with the famous dog Rin Tin Tin, ‘Tiger Rose’ (1929). Fresh, youthful and fun, Vélez successfully made the transition that not many other actors could from silent movies, turning her Mexican accent and her speed of speaking into her on-screen identity.

Unfortunately, the racism of the time confined her to the ‘ethnic’ roles for which she was cast. Her biographer Michelle Vogel, in Lupe Vélez: The Life and Career of Hollywood’s ‘Mexican Machine Gun’recounts that her roles were written for her in broken English and the reporters deliberately altered her interview responses to reflect Mexican stereotypes, which was not true, since Lupe was very fluent not only in English but also in French. and that she was not a street girl, since she had been educated as someone refined and of the highest rank.

On the other hand, it was somewhat difficult to separate his personality on screen from his turbulent personal life, as it is speculated that he had relationships with celebrities such as Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant, Errol Flynn and Clark Gable. But the one that drew the most attention was her affair with Gary Cooper, which was very hot and ended when she fired a few shots at him with a pistol while he was boarding a train to leave her for good (previously she had already stabbed him with a kitchen knife). .

Lupe Vélez and Gary Cooper in 1931. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

She was tremendous, but she always opposed being called “wild” (Wild), since she claimed that she was not: “I’m not wild!”, she told a Variety reporter, in perfect English: I’m just Lupe !”.

Vélez moved to New York in 1932 to appear on Broadway in Ziegfeld’s hit, “Hot Cha Cha,” and although he returned to Hollywood with success, in 1934 RKO did not renew his contract. After a few independent films, she returned to Broadway to take part in the Cole Porter musical You Never Know. (1938), which did not hit. Desperate to resurrect her career, she returned to Mexico to act in her ‘La Zandunga’ which was her first titled Mexican film and upon returning to the United States she reached the peak of her career by headlining a series of eight films known as the ‘Mexican Spitfire’. ‘. The first was ‘The Girl from Mexico’, which made history as the first Latina to star in a saga, playing the explosive cabaret singer Carmelita Lindsay, married to a peaceful and somewhat naive American played by Donald Woods.

In the personal aspect, she was not very lucky either; She had a brief marriage to Olympic medalist and Tarzan actor Johnny Weissmuller, though many of her fights took place publicly at restaurants, soccer games, social events, and on sets. Maureen O’Sullivan, the now deceased mother of Mia Farrow, who in her beautiful youth played Jane Porter in the MGM film saga, had to enter or leave the set escorted because it was not uncommon for Lupe to jump on her and unravel her in a second. She also once won the legendary Bette Davis to slap her in the ladies’ room of the famous Perino’s restaurant, when they met after the 1939 Oscars and Lupe said “ugly old woman” to her face her.

Lupe Vélez and Johnny Weissmuller in 1936 at the Copacabana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Weissmuller would come to the set covered in bite marks and scratches that the makeup artists had to cover up with paint (good thing the tapes were black and white). Vélez twice filed for divorce from Weissmuller and they reconciled both times. The third time, in 1938, was the charm, as Weissmuller filed for divorce from a hospital bed, where he had ended up with a fracture, as she had pushed him off a balcony into the street. Lupe was not arrested, but she made a scene in court and, according to her biographer, they had to carry her out, because Johnny couldn’t get her off him, no matter how much he told her “Lupe, please! I don’t love you anymore!” Let go!”.

The unfortunate affair with Harald Ramond, her last lover, who was ten years her junior, began in 1944 and would soon follow the tragic end. An apocryphal story about her death was soon published by Kenneth Anger in his scandalous book Hollywood Babylon, in which he states that Vélez was found dead in her bathroom with her head in the toilet bowl. This claim has been refuted by many biographers, although Andy Warhol could not resist the morbid detail to make a silent film allegedly ‘inspired’ by Lupe’s suicide, in which his muse and first Superstar, Edie Sedgwick, played a fantasy version. of Lupe.

On December 14, 1944, Vélez was found dead in her bedroom in Beverly Hills, wearing a blue satin negligee and surrounded by candles and flowers. She had taken 75 pills of Seconal, a strong barbiturate, accompanied by a bottle of tequila. The star, four months pregnant, left a suicide note addressed to Ramond, which read:

May God forgive you and me too, but I prefer to take my own life and that of our baby, before embarrassing or killing him. How could you, Harald, fake such a great love for me and our baby when all this time you didn’t love us? I see no other way out for myself, so goodbye and good luck.

Various versions quickly spread: one, that Ramond was completely homosexual and had used it to make his way in Hollywood; another, that Ramond was a Nazi spy and had manipulated her to obtain intelligence about Hollywood figures; and yet another, that Ramond had a wife in Europe and was not going to marry a woman ten years older than himself.

One of the first publicity portraits of Lupe Vélez in Hollywood, where she arrived in 1927, to be the first Mexican star to succeed there (Photo by Irving Chidnoff/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

His funeral took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, and Weissmuller was one of the pallbearers. She was buried in the Panteón Civil de Dolores cemetery, in Mexico, in a second funeral where more than 4,000 people showed up. Vélez left an inheritance valued at $125,000, which was given to her mother and her immediate family. Her epitaph reads “Lupita, rest in peace. You will live in everyone’s heart. Remembering you with affection your mother, brothers and nephews.

