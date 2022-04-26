Lucero does not shut up and thinks that Thalía is called “queen of botox”
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
After Indigo, this means the name of the Montaner’s new baby
01:09
-
Anahí and her husband, Manuel Velasco, celebrated 10 years together
01:33
-
“I didn’t notice it in the best way”: Bruce Willis’s double talks about the actor’s illness
05:00
-
Britney Spears announces her withdrawal from Instagram to attend to her pregnancy
01:17
-
Maluma unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum
01:40
-
Bad Bunny will be part of the Marvel Universe with a character in the Spider-Man saga
01:16
-
Maribel Guardia responds to José Manuel Figueroa after giving her support to Ana Bárbara
02:14
-
“I don’t have to lie”: Laura Zapata responds to the nurse who denies having stolen from her
02:28
-
This is the luxury car that celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo have in the garage
01:47
-
Alec Baldwin recounts in detail the moment he accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins
01:24
-
ARV Uncut: Alejandro Fernández sings again after the death of Don Chente and is a grandfather
26:22
-
Eugenio Derbez reveals the paternity problems he has had: “I owed them”
01:30
-
Famous ARVs: Niurka Marcos vs. Laura Bozzo and Rafael Nieves in The House of Celebrities 2
02:08
-
This is how Ivonne Montero celebrated her daughter Antonella’s birthday
01:02
-
Niurka Marcos reveals if she is afraid of Laura Bozzo in The House of Celebrities 2
00:54
-
“I’m going to give meat to that house”: Rafael Nieves will be in La Casa de los Famosos 2
01:05
-
Ricardo Montaner cried when he learned of the pregnancy of his son Mau and Sara Escobar
01:13
-
They assure that Yailin the Most Viral dedicated her new song to Karol G
01:32
-
Rafael Nieves joins the list of stars who will participate in La Casa de los Famosos
01:42
-
This is how Jennifer Lopez reacted to the controversy of Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck
01:05
-
UP NEXT
After Indigo, this means the name of the Montaner’s new baby
01:09
-
Anahí and her husband, Manuel Velasco, celebrated 10 years together
01:33
-
“I didn’t notice it in the best way”: Bruce Willis’s double talks about the actor’s illness
05:00
-
Britney Spears announces her withdrawal from Instagram to attend to her pregnancy
01:17
-
Maluma unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum
01:40
-
Bad Bunny will be part of the Marvel Universe with a character in the Spider-Man saga
01:16
-
Maribel Guardia responds to José Manuel Figueroa after giving her support to Ana Bárbara
02:14
-
“I don’t have to lie”: Laura Zapata responds to the nurse who denies having stolen from her
02:28
-
This is the luxury car that celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo have in the garage
01:47
-
Alec Baldwin recounts in detail the moment he accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins
01:24
-
ARV Uncut: Alejandro Fernández sings again after the death of Don Chente and is a grandfather
26:22
-
Eugenio Derbez reveals the paternity problems he has had: “I owed them”
01:30
-
Famous ARVs: Niurka Marcos vs. Laura Bozzo and Rafael Nieves in The House of Celebrities 2
02:08
-
This is how Ivonne Montero celebrated her daughter Antonella’s birthday
01:02
-
Niurka Marcos reveals if she is afraid of Laura Bozzo in The House of Celebrities 2
00:54
-
“I’m going to give meat to that house”: Rafael Nieves will be in La Casa de los Famosos 2
01:05
-
Ricardo Montaner cried when he learned of the pregnancy of his son Mau and Sara Escobar
01:13
-
They assure that Yailin the Most Viral dedicated her new song to Karol G
01:32
-
Rafael Nieves joins the list of stars who will participate in La Casa de los Famosos
01:42
-
This is how Jennifer Lopez reacted to the controversy of Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck
01:05